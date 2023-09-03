Police cannot fight crime alone: ACP Raikaci

The success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration as the Fiji Police Force cannot fight crime alone, says Acting Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci.

While welcoming the call by the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma to join efforts in addressing social issues, in particular issues affecting children, ACP Raikaci said any and all moves and calls for support towards policing efforts is greatly appreciated and welcomed as they strive to make safer communities for all Fijians and visitors.

He said the decrease in overall crime recorded over a period of consecutive months since the beginning of 2023 is largely attributed to the support shown towards policing efforts from the community, public and private sectors, civil society, religious organisations, media and Government.

This has led to increased sharing of information, the revival and setting up of crime prevention committees, operationalizing neighbourhood watch zones, increased public awareness on various media platforms, community and social/community/religious group visitations where awareness on issues of concern have been intensified.

ACP Raikaci said the remaining four months of the year will be primarily focused on community policing efforts either by strengthening existing partnerships or forging new community based relations.

“Community policing will remain at the forefront of policing efforts, and we will ensure the partnerships forged and commitments made to work together in addressing social issues will be taken full advantage of.”

“Crimes perpetrated within homes by family members and persons in positions of trust remain an area of concern, and Community policing will work closely with religious groups to address crimes against women and children emanating from issues of morality.”

“The Fiji Police Force is thankful for the show of support towards policing efforts and is optimistic that the renewed spirit of engagement will augur well in crime prevention efforts for the sake of all Fijians and visitors,” he further stated.