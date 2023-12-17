Sunday, December 17, 2023
Police FC wins National Club Championship

Ba’s Police FC claimed the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship (NCC) title today at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva after outclassing Nadroga’s Greenstars FC 4-0 in the final.

The 4R Electric/ VR Builders/ Rooster Chicken sponsored side laced with district reps proved too strong for their opponents in the final and goals from Peceli Sukabula and Etonia Dogalau saw them lead 2-0 at the break.

Dogalau struck again in the second spell while midfielder Savenaca Nakalevu also got on the score-sheet in the big victory which saw the lawmen walk away $5000 richer.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
