Investigators have confirmed the identity of the victim, who was found in a drain along Fletcher Road in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

In a statement, Police said from information gathered, investigators have confirmed the victim’s name and age, and are now working on locating his next of kin as he had no fixed address.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the victim’s cause of death.

Investigations continue, and the request for information issued earlier is now cancelled.