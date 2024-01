The Police officer who allegedly scooped spilled methamphetamine from a wrapped container at the Namaka Police Bure and fled the scene has been charged.

The accused was produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

The charges are in relation to drug possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime Mesake Waqa confirms that the drugs were part of the three tonnes of methamphetamine seized in Nadi, last week.

ACP Waqa said the man was arrested on Tuesday from Naisoso in Nadi.