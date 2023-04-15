Police reports more drug raids in Kadavu

Over 1,800 plants believed to be marijuana were discovered on two farms in the Natumua terrain in Tavuki, Kadavu.

In a police statement, Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said a team from the Southern Division currently conducting drug operations in Kadavu made the discoveries earlier this week.

He said the first raid conducted in the Natumua terrain led to the discovery of more 1,790 plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said a 32-year-old farmer from Natumua village and an 18-year-old farmer from Korovou Village in Serua were arrested and taken into custody.

“The second raid conducted led to 96 plants believed to be marijuana. The owner of the farm is unknown as investigations continue.”

Police have reiterated the Fiji Police’s call for community support in eradicating the cultivation of the illicit drug.

He said while arrests are made for those found in possession in urban centres, concerted efforts are ongoing targeting the source of the illicit trade.