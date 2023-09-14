Thursday, September 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police request assistance in identifying victim

Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the victim who was found lying motionless in a drain along Fletcher Road yesterday.

Police say the victim is a male i-Taukei with dark complexion, of average height and average built.

He was wearing a black three-quarter shorts with a black and white printed shirt.

He has a tattoo of a line on his left hand above his elbow.

Anyone who may have a relative that fits the description and has not returned home is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We have come through a lot: Puna

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says Small Islan...
News

Foreign Ministers to map way forwar...

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers will meet in Suva this week...
News

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent deal...

To safeguard Fijians’ financial wellbeing and security against the ...
News

Individual questioned over Ebay Sho...

An individual is being questioned by Police while many are coming f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We have come through a lot: Puna...

News
Pacific Is...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent d...

News
To safegua...

Individual questioned over Ebay ...

News
An individ...

Police IDC to be held in Labasa

Football
The annual...

Tola appointed chair of Lands an...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Turuva grabs double in Panthers ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champi...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Young guns raring to go against ...

Football
In-form Na...

33 drug-related arrests in the N...

News
Thirty-thr...

Weak officiating proved costly f...

Rugby
Olympic Ga...

3 deaths linked to contaminated ...

News
Three deat...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We have come through a lot: Puna