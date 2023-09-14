Police request assistance in identifying victim

Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the victim who was found lying motionless in a drain along Fletcher Road yesterday.

Police say the victim is a male i-Taukei with dark complexion, of average height and average built.

He was wearing a black three-quarter shorts with a black and white printed shirt.

He has a tattoo of a line on his left hand above his elbow.

Anyone who may have a relative that fits the description and has not returned home is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.