Poor finishing worries Rewa Coach

Rewa Coach Roderick Singh says the team’s poor finishing in recent matches has become a cause of concern for him and the team management.

Speaking to FijiLive after their 0-0 draw in Round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday, Singh said they failed to capitalise on the chances that Nadi put forward in both halves of the match.

“The players did what they could do and we missed a few chances. We could not finish them off well whenever we planned to.”

“Looking at the past few matches, proper finishing and scoring has been missing from our game. We fail to take advantage of situations where we feel our opponents are lacking.”

“We’ll go back and assess the performance and individual play to find out what’s wrong in the team. So far I can see that finishing is letting us down. The major focus will be finding out why we are not scoring and how we can overcome it before our next match.”

Singh has also acknowledged the efforts of his youth players for putting up a good show and filling in the shoes of senior players in the team.

“If you look at our squad, we are affected with the exclusion of key players such as Madhwan Goundar with a fractured knee while a few are representing Fiji at the OFC qualifiers.”

“It was a good stepping stone for our youths. Those who have played did really well and we see them as a good investment for the future. If we don’t give them an opportunity now, then when?.”

“We did a good thing to give them the opportunity to play and they showcased their talents.”

“The guys put in a lot of effort. The defence did well in the backline.”

“The hunger and will to defend the title is still there. We have three games left from which we aim to secure the nine points,” Singh further stated.