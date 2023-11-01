Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Portugal’s win over Fiji ‘Feel good moment’

Portugal’s historic 24-23 win over the Flying Fijians in their Pool C encounter at the Rugby World Cup has been recognised as the ‘Feel good moment’ of the tournament this year.

According to Planet Rugby, the final pool stage clash between the two side’s was loaded with baggage for Fiji, who needed a point to advance to knockout against a Portuguese side that had impressed all tournament long but were still chasing that first win.

It was a result the Os Lobos could almost taste after drawing with Georgia earlier on.

The game turned into a World Cup classic with both teams trading blow for blow throughout most of the match, with tries being scored from everywhere on the field, hookers were clearing for touch – it was all happening in the final clash.

Fiji was not at their best on the day but late on seemed to grab hold of the game, securing a six-point lead with five minutes to play.

It all seemed done and dusted but not for Portugal who were ready to throw the kitchen sink at one last chance and it certainly paid off as a well-executed play down a very narrow blindside saw Rodrigo Marta cross for a historic try.

Samuel Marques would hold his nerve to nail the kick and secure the team’s first win despite featuring in two World Cups.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
