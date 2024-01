A 34-year-old Post Fiji Employee has been reported missing.

34-year-old Premeet Khishan Nand of Delailabasa was last seen in Savusavu around midday on 4th January, 2024.

He was wearing a blue round neck t-shirt, brown 3/4 pants with slipons.

The matter was reported to Labasa Police Station on Friday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nand, please call Labasa Police Station on 9905828.