Potential tropical disturbance monitored

The Fiji Meteorological Service is currently monitoring a low-pressure system to the northwest of Fiji, which has some potential to develop into a tropical disturbance.

However, this system currently has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone until Monday while a heavy rain alert and a strong wind warning have been issued for parts of the Fiji group.

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, Lau Group and Lomaiviti Group.

Rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely from later today over these areas and this is expected to spread over the rest of the country from Sunday.

From Sunday, strong southeast winds are expected to develop over the land areas of Yasawa Group, coastal areas from Sigatoka to Suva to Rakiraki, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau Group, Lomaiviti Group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua, Cakaudrove and eastern Macuata.

A Strong Wind Warning is also in force for all Fiji Waters.

This is due to a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain that lies slow moving to the north of Fiji.

The trough is expected to drift south and affect the northern and eastern parts of the Group from later today.

