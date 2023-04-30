Sunday, April 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Power-packed Fijiana Drua named for semis clash

Coach Inoke Male has named a power-packed Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lineup to face the Waratahs in the semifinal of Super W in Australia today.

Former Captain Sereima Leweniqila, winger Kolora Lomani and fullback Luisa Tisolo who joined the team this week are all in the starting XV and will add the much needed experience and flair to the team.

Asinate Serevi also makes the starting lineup.

The Fijiana Drua vs Waratahs clash kicks off at 3.05pm (Fiji Time) at the Concord Oval in Sydney.

Fijiana lineup: (1-15)- Joma Rubuti, Bitila Tawake (C), Siteri Rasolea, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves–  Keleni Marawa, Anasimeci Korovata, Makereta Tunidau, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Evivi Senikarivi, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Laisani Moceisawana.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damaged ...

Two men are in custody following a Police chase on Saturday morning...
News

140 booked in last 24 hours for spe...

140 drivers were booked in the last twenty four hours for speeding ...
Rugby

Byrne disappointed with slow start

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne has expressed his disap...
News

Fuel and Gas prices to decrease fro...

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Mo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damag...

News
Two men ar...

140 booked in last 24 hours for ...

News
140 driver...

Byrne disappointed with slow sta...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fuel and Gas prices to decrease ...

News
Fuel and L...

We gave our all, says Blues skip...

Super Rugby
Blues Capt...

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL

Sports
Bottom pla...

Popular News

No minors, Police tell nightclub...

News
The Fiji P...

Domestic violence cases not repo...

News
The Fiji C...

Surfing Areas Act to be reviewed...

News
Cabinet ha...

Singer tuned activist Belafonte ...

Entertainment
Singer, ac...

Zendaya performs live after 7 ye...

Entertainment
Emmy and G...

Self belief was key for Vunidaku...

Coca-Cola Games
Coca-Cola ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damaged in chase