Power-packed Fijiana Drua named for semis clash

Coach Inoke Male has named a power-packed Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lineup to face the Waratahs in the semifinal of Super W in Australia today.

Former Captain Sereima Leweniqila, winger Kolora Lomani and fullback Luisa Tisolo who joined the team this week are all in the starting XV and will add the much needed experience and flair to the team.

Asinate Serevi also makes the starting lineup.

The Fijiana Drua vs Waratahs clash kicks off at 3.05pm (Fiji Time) at the Concord Oval in Sydney.

Fijiana lineup: (1-15)- Joma Rubuti, Bitila Tawake (C), Siteri Rasolea, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves– Keleni Marawa, Anasimeci Korovata, Makereta Tunidau, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Evivi Senikarivi, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Laisani Moceisawana.