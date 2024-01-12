Prasad addresses informal settlement challenges

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad continued with his tour of the Western Division yesterday by undertaking site visits in Naikabula Lautoka and Varavu Ba, emphasising the Government’s commitment to the formalisation of informal settlements.

He stressed that the purpose of these visits was to closely monitor and evaluate the progress of ongoing initiatives aimed at providing legal recognition to these settlements and ensuring better living conditions for residents.

DPM Prasad also engaged with the local community members to understand their concerns and challenges. Discussions centered around drugs, crime, water woes, rental agreements and stray dogs amongst other issues.

He assured the residents that the Government is actively working on comprehensive strategies to address and combat these issues.

His tour continues today.