Prolific Nalaubu set to depart Blues camp

Fiji’s top striker Sairusi Nalaubu could well be playing his last tournament with Lautoka when he takes the field in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva this week.

The 26-year-old Police officer who has claimed the Digicel Fiji Premier League Golden Boot award for three straight seasons and netted many other goals for the Blues is believed to be in talks with his former team Suva FC over a possible reunion in the new player transfer window which opens on 19 June.

It is understood his contract with Lautoka FA will end soon, and this will open up chances for him to make a switch.

While a few other districts are also said to be interested in securing his services, Suva FC looks top bet as their offer looks much more lucrative than the others.

Meanwhile, Nalaubu and Lautoka will face defending champions Suva in the opening match of the Fiji FACT at 5.30pm on Friday.