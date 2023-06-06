Tuesday, June 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prolific Nalaubu set to depart Blues camp

Fiji’s top striker Sairusi Nalaubu could well be playing his last tournament with Lautoka when he takes the field in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva this week.

The 26-year-old Police officer who has claimed the Digicel Fiji Premier League Golden Boot award for three straight seasons and netted many other goals for the Blues is believed to be in talks with his former team Suva FC over a possible reunion in the new player transfer window which opens on 19 June.

It is understood his contract with Lautoka FA will end soon, and this will open up chances for him to make a switch.

While a few other districts are also said to be interested in securing his services, Suva FC looks top bet as their offer looks much more lucrative than the others.

Meanwhile, Nalaubu and Lautoka will face defending champions Suva in the opening match of the Fiji FACT at 5.30pm on Friday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

7 foreigners registered for Fiji FA...

A total of seven foreign players have been registered to feature in...
Rugby

We are ready for chilly Christchurc...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mich Byrne says his players a...
Rugby

Spirit of fired up players scares B...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says seeing the si...
News

Govt will not take away benefits, P...

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

7 foreigners registered for Fiji...

Football
A total of...

We are ready for chilly Christch...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Spirit of fired up players scare...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Govt will not take away benefits...

News
Acting Pri...

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie `...

Entertainment
Four years...

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her o...

Entertainment
In a TikTo...

Popular News

Budget to address unfinished and...

News
Unfinished...

Spirit of fired up players scare...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Tavatavanawai gets brace in Wara...

Rugby
A double f...

IFAD opens regional office in Su...

News
Acting Pri...

Govt is doing its best to suppor...

Business
Acting Pri...

Koroisau’s try not enough as Mar...

Rugby
A try from...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

7 foreigners registered for Fiji FACT