Tuesday, October 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi has been named in the Rugby World Cup Team of the Week after his thrilling performance in their 24-23 loss to Portugal in the final Pool C match yesterday.

Mawi caught the eye with his impressive shifts for Fiji and got the nod after a superb all-round performance in the Pacific Islanders’ narrow defeat to Os Lobos, according to Planet Rugby.

The 27-year-old stood up well in the scrums, was a willing ball carrier and also did his bit on defence during a 61-minute stint.

Mawi and the Flying Fijians will face England in the Cup quarterfinal at 3am at Stade de Toulouse on Monday.

Team of the Week: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Damian Penaud (France), George Moala (Tonga), Santiago Chocobares (Argentina), Mateo Carreras (Argentina), Matthieu Jalibert (France), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Gregory Alldritt (France), Nicolas Martins (Portugal), Theo McFarland (Samoa), Ollie Chessum (England), Amato Fakatava (Japan), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Mike Tadjer (Portugal), Eroni Mawi (Fiji).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Celebration brings joy to elderly c...

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka came alive with vibrant colors and j...
Football

Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feature...

Lautoka proved too strong for Labasa in the feature Day 1 match of ...
2023 IDC

Lifting the intensity resulted in S...

Newly appointed Suva coach Ravinesh Kumar said lifting the intensit...
2023 IDC

We allowed the axe fall on our feet...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they allowed the axe fall on their feet...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Celebration brings joy to elderl...

News
The Golden...

Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feat...

Football
Lautoka pr...

Lifting the intensity resulted i...

2023 IDC
Newly appo...

We allowed the axe fall on our f...

2023 IDC
Navua coac...

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in...

2023 IDC
Fiji Kulas...

Champs Suva make winning start i...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Champs Suva make winning start i...

Football
Defending ...

BOG defeat behind us now, says P...

2023 IDC
Lautoka bo...

Don’t use us as a political foot...

News
The bus in...

66 players for U17 and U19 Acade...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Sukabula dedicates goal to Nakal...

2023 IDC
Ba's scori...

Govt to provide direct support t...

News
The Fiji C...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Celebration brings joy to elderly citizens