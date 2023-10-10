Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi has been named in the Rugby World Cup Team of the Week after his thrilling performance in their 24-23 loss to Portugal in the final Pool C match yesterday.

Mawi caught the eye with his impressive shifts for Fiji and got the nod after a superb all-round performance in the Pacific Islanders’ narrow defeat to Os Lobos, according to Planet Rugby.

The 27-year-old stood up well in the scrums, was a willing ball carrier and also did his bit on defence during a 61-minute stint.

Mawi and the Flying Fijians will face England in the Cup quarterfinal at 3am at Stade de Toulouse on Monday.

Team of the Week: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Damian Penaud (France), George Moala (Tonga), Santiago Chocobares (Argentina), Mateo Carreras (Argentina), Matthieu Jalibert (France), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Gregory Alldritt (France), Nicolas Martins (Portugal), Theo McFarland (Samoa), Ollie Chessum (England), Amato Fakatava (Japan), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Mike Tadjer (Portugal), Eroni Mawi (Fiji).