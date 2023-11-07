Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Rabuka arrives in Cooks for PIFLM52

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrived in Rarotonga last night ahead of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM52).

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting with the theme “Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper”, serves as a platform for leaders from across the Pacific region to engage in constructive dialogue, address pressing regional issues, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Upon arrival at Rarotonga International Airport, Rabuka and other Pacific leaders were received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration (MFAI) staff and Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister, Robert Tapaitau, and received a traditional welcome.

Rabuka’s presence at the PIFS underscores Fiji’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with its Pacific neighbors and actively participating in regional initiatives.

His attendance provides an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on a wide range of topics, including climate change, sustainable development, economic cooperation, and security challenges.

During the week-long meeting, Rabuka will join other Pacific leaders in exploring innovative solutions to address the unique challenges faced by the region and his participation in the PIFS reflects Fiji’s dedication to multilateralism and its recognition of the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

It also highlights the government’s commitment to advancing the interests of Fiji and the wider Pacific community.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes key government officials and representatives from various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the discussions held during the meeting.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
