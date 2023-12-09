Saturday, December 9, 2023
Rabuka reaffirms commitment to new NZ PM

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka has conveyed a congratulatory message to New Zealand’s newly appointed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

While extending his best wishes to PM Luxon, Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s unwavering commitment to advance diplomatic relations and cooperation.

“As New Zealand’s largest trading partner in the Pacific, we are confident that our continued cooperation will add to the strengthening of ties at all levels.”

“We also have mutual interests in combating the existential threat of climate change and welfare of our oceans. I look forward to New Zealand’s continued support in this regard.”

Rabuka said the Government of Fiji looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Luxon at the earliest opportunity as a demonstration of continued commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand.

Luxon is the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand.

He is also the Minister for National Security and Intelligence and the Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
