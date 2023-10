Suva based lawyer John Rabuku has been appointed the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions.

He confirmed the appointment to FijiLive and stated that he assumed in the role from yesterday.

“It’s a great opportunity but one that was totally unexpected as Ratu David Toganivalu’s passing shocked everyone that knew and worked with him.”

“It’s not the first time I have been appointed into this role because I was the Acting DPP in 2009 so I am on familiar grounds,” he said.