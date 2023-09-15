Friday, September 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radradra is a big threat, admits Vunivalu

Photo Courtesy: World Rugby/Rugby Australia

Wallabies’ winger Suliasi Vunivalu says Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra will be a big threat in their crucial Rugby World Cup encounter in Saint-Etienne on Monday.

The Suva-born dual cross code has already seen the better of Radradra in their last meeting in a 2017 NRL qualifying final, when the ex-Storm star helped his team to victory.

Radradra was one of the Eels’ scorers in an 18-16 thriller at AAMI Park.

“I played against Semi back at club level at NRL and he’s a big threat so I’m looking forward to playing him,” Vunivalu told RugbyPass.

“We played each other in the finals and we (Melbourne) got up in 2017 so that was good.”

“There’s no banter (between us) – it’s just respect.”

Vunivalu revealed that he also asked fellow teammate and Fiji-born winger Marika Koroibete, who was part of Australia’s win over Fiji at the 2019 World Cup in Japan if they would be targeted by the Pacific Islanders next week.

“I was actually speaking to Marika about their last World Cup, and what they were saying, like ‘Were they like trying to aim at them, like Fijian on Fijian?”

The clash between Australia and Fiji will kick start at 3.45am (Fiji Time).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Discipline will be key, says Tagita...

Flying Fijians flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu believes playing their o...
Football

Tabua unhappy, demands more from pl...

Labasa coach and national rep Jotivini Tabua  is demanding more fro...
News

$709K and counting lost by Fijians ...

Over $709K and counting is the amount of money lost by Fijians who ...
Football

Labasa beats Nadi in inaugural BOG ...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural 2023 Rooster Chic...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Discipline will be key, says Tag...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tabua unhappy, demands more from...

Football
Labasa coa...

$709K and counting lost by Fijia...

News
Over $709K...

Labasa beats Nadi in inaugural B...

Football
Labasa kic...

Full strength side available for...

Rugby
Head Coach...

DPM Prasad misled Parliament, cl...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Pressure is really on us: Bazele...

Football
New Zealan...

Retirement age for municipal wor...

News
Parliament...

Savea signs with Moana for new s...

Rugby
Former All...

Italy registers bonus point win ...

Rugby
Italy regi...

Suva bounce back to winning ways...

Football
A star-stu...

FSC conducts review of venue use...

Sports
The Fiji S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ vs Cook Islands