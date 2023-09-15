Radradra is a big threat, admits Vunivalu

Wallabies’ winger Suliasi Vunivalu says Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra will be a big threat in their crucial Rugby World Cup encounter in Saint-Etienne on Monday.

The Suva-born dual cross code has already seen the better of Radradra in their last meeting in a 2017 NRL qualifying final, when the ex-Storm star helped his team to victory.

Radradra was one of the Eels’ scorers in an 18-16 thriller at AAMI Park.

“I played against Semi back at club level at NRL and he’s a big threat so I’m looking forward to playing him,” Vunivalu told RugbyPass.

“We played each other in the finals and we (Melbourne) got up in 2017 so that was good.”

“There’s no banter (between us) – it’s just respect.”

Vunivalu revealed that he also asked fellow teammate and Fiji-born winger Marika Koroibete, who was part of Australia’s win over Fiji at the 2019 World Cup in Japan if they would be targeted by the Pacific Islanders next week.

“I was actually speaking to Marika about their last World Cup, and what they were saying, like ‘Were they like trying to aim at them, like Fijian on Fijian?”

The clash between Australia and Fiji will kick start at 3.45am (Fiji Time).