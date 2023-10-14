Radradra returns as Fiji makes 5 changes

Top backline utility Semi Radradra returns to the Flying Fijians team for their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash against England on Monday.

Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere and loose forward Albert Tuisue have also been named in the starting XV for the big clash.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui has made five changes to his starting line-up which suffered a one-point loss to Portugal in Toulouse earlier this week.

Ikanivere earns his first Rugby World Cup start after four outings off the bench, Tuisue starts for the first time since the opening-round loss against Wales, and Lekima Tagitagivalu – who made a team-high 16 tackles against England in August – returns to the back-row after missing the last game.

Radradra starts on the left wing with Vinaya Habosi switching to the right and Ilaisa Droasese returning to fullback and relegating Sireli Maqala to the bench.

Vilimoni Botitu retains his spot at fly-half.

Fijian Drua flanker Vilive Miramira is set to make his World Cup debut after being named in the reserves with Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Meli Derenalagi, Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi and Maqala.

Fiji return to the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2007, and the same ground where – 16 years ago – they gave eventual champions South Africa an almighty scare in their last-eight match, coming back from 20-6 down to briefly level the scores in the last quarter, before the Springboks pulled away.

Fiji will face England at 3am at Stade de Marseille.

The teams:

Flying Fijians (15-1)- Ilaisa Droasese, Vinaya Habosi, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu, Frank Lomani, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi, Sireli Maqala.

England (15-1)- Marcus Smith, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (captain), Alex Mitchell, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.