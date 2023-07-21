Friday, July 21, 2023
Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri encounter

Third-placed Suva will battle against Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday without key midfielder Dave Radrigai.

Suva coach Babs Khan confirmed to FijiLive that Radrigai is on a one-match suspension.

Radrigai copped two yellow cards in two different league games in the competition.

Khan said they have quality players in the squad to fill the vacuum.

Bruce Hughes is likely to step into the role.

The Suva vs T/Naitasiri match will kick off at 1pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
