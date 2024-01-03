Raheem confirms his stay in Ba this season

Fiji under 23 defender and Ba FC’s golden boy, Mohammed Fataul Raheem has confirmed to FijiLive that he will continue his tenure with the Men in Black for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on a remarkable 2023, Raheem shared his experiences and aspirations for the future and Highlighted significant achievements of the past year, expressing pride in his accomplishments.

“2023 has been an amazing year with some lifetime memories. Meeting, training, and playing against new players,”

“Bonding of brotherhood and sharing skills. Some of my best achievements this year are World Cup and winning IDC, scoring a hat-trick in the semis was one of the proudest moments for me and my family which will forever be cherished,” he said.

Despite his triumphs, Raheem acknowledged the challenges he faced.

“This came along with many challenges like playing against seniors and more experienced players, and there were few tournaments that we as a team didn’t perform well,”

“Nevertheless, it gave me good learning opportunities towards and setting my goals which actually made me doing better each day, kept me highly motivated towards training and performance and learning new skills,” he added.

Looking ahead, Raheem is optimistic about the upcoming year.

“Highly looking forward to the CVC tournament, BOG and Fiji Fact in 2024 as you believe it, the mind can achieve it,” he concluded.