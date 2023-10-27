Saturday, October 28, 2023
Raiwalui nominated for top award

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has been shortlisted for World Rugby Coach of the Year award after guiding the Pacific Islanders to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after 16 years.

The 49-year-old former Fijian captain took charge of the team in February and led the team to greatness this season.

Under his guidance the Fijians won the Pacific Nations Cup, registered a historic victory over England and beat the Wallabies after 69 years.

Also shortlisted for the top honor are Ireland’s Andy Farrell, Ian Foster of New Zealand and South African coach Jacques Nienaber.

The prestigious World Rugby Awards 2023 will be presented at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
