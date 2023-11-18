Saturday, November 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raka back, Yato retains spot for Toulon clash

Photo Courtesy: ASM Clermont Auvergne

Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka is back to boost ASM Clermont Auvergne in the clash against Toulon in a French Top 14 fixture tomorrow.

Raka and Alex Newsome return to the Auvergne attack line while coach Christophe Urios has decided to field the same pack as the one that won last week in Hérault.

Raka was absent from the match last week due to some personal reasons but his return this week sees him replace Joris Jurand. Newsome returns to the full-back position after a convincing performance from Thomas Rozière a week ago.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians extended squad member Peceli Yato retains his spot on the flanks again this week.

The match between ASM Clermont Auvergne and Toulon will kick off at 4am tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fijian academic, Professor Chandra ...

Academia and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South ...
2023 Pacific Games

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship shin...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Team Fiji to let the camar...
2023 Pacific Games

Saukuru confident of Team Fiji at P...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says he has utmost confi...
Rugby

Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves to...

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is back in the RCT Toulon squ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian academic, Professor Chand...

News
Academia a...

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship s...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Saukuru confident of Team Fiji a...

2023 Pacific Games
Minister f...

Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tribunal to hear suspended CJ...

News
The four-m...

Parliament to sit next week

News
Parliament...

Popular News

Strong winds for Kadavu and near...

News
The Nation...

Bainimarama, Qiliho to front cou...

News
Former Pri...

Lee is Fiji’s Ambassador t...

News
Businessma...

Appeal against acquittal case re...

News
The High C...

Defence to file formal applicati...

News
Acting Chi...

Stay indoors, allow for clearing...

News
The Nation...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fijian academic, Professor Chandra dies