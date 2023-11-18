Raka back, Yato retains spot for Toulon clash

Fiji-born flyer Alivereti Raka is back to boost ASM Clermont Auvergne in the clash against Toulon in a French Top 14 fixture tomorrow.

Raka and Alex Newsome return to the Auvergne attack line while coach Christophe Urios has decided to field the same pack as the one that won last week in Hérault.

Raka was absent from the match last week due to some personal reasons but his return this week sees him replace Joris Jurand. Newsome returns to the full-back position after a convincing performance from Thomas Rozière a week ago.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians extended squad member Peceli Yato retains his spot on the flanks again this week.

The match between ASM Clermont Auvergne and Toulon will kick off at 4am tomorrow.