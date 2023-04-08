Raka gets double in Clermont’s narrow loss

Fijian flyer Alivereti Raka scored a brace of tries in ASM Clermont Auvergne’s narrow 32-30 loss to Scarlets in the European Challenge Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

Just three minutes into the match Clermont shed the first blood with a successful penalty from Anthony Belleau.

Three minutes later, Scarlets hit back heavily with a penalty from Leigh Halfpenny and he scored a try while another try from Sam Costelow for a 15-3 lead.

It was the hard work of Irae Simone that brought Clermont back in the match before he was sent off (red card) after match officials found him to make a dangerous foul play on Halfpenny.

A minute later, Scarlets were also reduced to 14 players after lock Vaea Fifita was sin-binned for pulling down a Clermont maul.

Clermont capitalised with Raka latching on to Belleau’s clever crosskick to score, Belleau converted to level the scores before kicking a second penalty.

Minutes before the break, full-back Alex Newsome threw a long wild pass to Johnny Williams to score for Scarlets and Costelow converted for a slender 22-18 lead at half time.

Early in the second half, Scarlets were again reduced to 14 players when scrum-half Davies was sin-binned for a trip on Clermont’s George Moala.

Raka proved the beneficiary as he barged through an attempted Nicholas tackle in the left-hand corner for his second score but the conversion failed.

Clermont got their final try from prop Giorgi Beria and he converted while Costelow kicked a penalty and Ryan Conbeer scored a converted try to seal Scarlet’s win.