Rasaku focused on Olympic dream

Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku has set his focus on representing the nation at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France and is working hard to stay consistent and fit.

The 24-year-old Navunimono villager from Verata, Tailevu is back in the sevens programme after a playing stint in France with Bayonne and Mont-de-Marsan.

After playing in the Dubai and Cape Town 7s, Rasaku is looking forward to the upcoming Perth 7s in Australia at the end of this month.

“I am happy to be back and rejoin the 7s team. I wanted to play more 7s so I came back and the focus now is on the bigger picture, which is the Olympics in Paris.”

“I know the road to Olympics will not be easy and I will have to work hard and prove myself to the coach and the selectors.”

Rasaku said there is a lot of competition in the team for places and consistency will be the key to selection.

“I will try to play in as many tournaments possible in the World Series so I am fit and consistent and I will also need to keep myself injury free.”

“The boys are all working very hard in the preparations and everyone wants to represent the country in the Series and the Olympics.”

“Some players who won gold medal in the Pacific Games are also in the national squad now so there is more competition.”

“Nobody is guaranteed a place in the team and the coach has made it clear that only those that prove their worth will get picked.”

Rasaku said they are aware of the expectations and knows that the team has to improve in 2024.

“We did not finish well last year and in the last two tournaments we did not win so there is pressure on us players to perform but we will try our best to perform and do better so we can win titles for our nation again,” he added.

Meanwhile the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is drawn in Pool C of the Perth 7s with Series champions New Zealand, Samoa and France.

The Perth 7s will be played from 26-28 January.