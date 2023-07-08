Saturday, July 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ravalawa hat-tricks in Dragons’ narrow loss

Photo Courtesy: Dragons Facebook.

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a hat trick of tries for his Saint George Illawarra Dragons but went down 36-26 to a powerful Canberra Raiders in Round 19 of NRL on Friday.

The Raiders were quick to go on the scoreboard with two back-to-back tries from Jordan Rapana and Joseph Tapine while Jarrod Crocker converted both for a 12-nil lead.

Matthew Timoko, who suffered a knee scare before half-time, got the Raiders’ third try while Crocker booted the conversion again.

Ravalawa got the Dragons in the game as he went over from close range after Amone fell inches short a play before and Zac Lomax converted.

A few minutes later, the Dragons were denied a try to Ravalawa due to a Talatau Amone forward pass.

The Raiders stayed reluctant and furthered their lead through a try from Matt Frawley and Crocker converted for an impressive 24-6 lead at the break.

The Dragons regrouped and made a strong comeback in the second stanza as fly-half Lomax crossed for his first try in the match but failed to convert.

The Raiders responded immediately with Timoko bagging his second and Crocker booted before Lomax got in action again in the 57th minute when he sent Ravalawa over for his double after a late offload from Jack de Belin created an overlap out wide.

Ravalawa scored his hat-trick having the Dragons believing late before Sebastian Kris’s try through clumsy Red V defence was enough to get the Raiders the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Kaltak receives national honour med...

Former Lautoka defender and Vanuatu’s national men’s team Captain B...
News

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho alle...

A three-member tribunal has been tasked to investigate allegations ...
News

Certification provided by OHS servi...

The Ministry of Employment has revealed that the National Occupatio...
News

Fiji-India to work closely together...

The Indian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to working clos...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kaltak receives national honour ...

Football
Former Lau...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho a...

News
A three-me...

Certification provided by OHS se...

News
The Minist...

Fiji-India to work closely toget...

News
The Indian...

Road closed to allow for repairs...

News
The Fiji R...

K-pop band collaborates with Jon...

Entertainment
K-pop boy ...

Popular News

Young Kulas target U20 World Cup...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Largest spending budget in histo...

News
Former Eco...

High Salaries Commission Policy ...

News
Cabinet at...

USP maintains World University R...

News
The Univer...

Flying Fijians will be pushed to...

Rugby
FIJI Water...

Matavesi, Ikanivere are world cl...

Sports
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Kaltak receives national honour medal