Ravalawa scores opener in Dragons’ loss

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored the opening try for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in their 52-16 loss to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 18 of NRL on Thursday in Sydney.

A mistake by Sharks Briton Nikora second-row forward invited Dragons into the red zone and Ravalawa barged his way to the try line while Zac Lomax converted from the sideline for a 6-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Nicholas Hynes responded for the Sharks and Hynes converted before Tautau Moga scored the second try for the Dragons for a 10-6 lead.

The Sharks made a strong comeback scoring three back-to-back tries through Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien and Thomas Hazelton while Hynes slotted all three conversions for a 24-10 lead.

The Dragons made a quick start in the second half when Tyrell Sloan dummied his way to the try line and Lomax booted the conversion.

The Sharks continued their fine form and further scored tries from Ronaldo Mulitalo bagging a double, William Kennedy, Siosifa Talakai and Nikora pulling his second.

Hynes slotted four conversions to seal the win.