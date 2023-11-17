Ravitisai to feature for USA All Stars

London-based Fiji U20 defender Peter Ravitisai will feature for the USA All Stars in next week’s Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Alongside Ravitisai, the Americans will also have the services of UK based Fiji U20 trialist Oliver McFayden and former Ba, Nadi and Tavua midfielder Hussaini Khan.

The USA All Stars will be guided by former Canadian-American professional footballer and current Stanford coach Imone Mohanta while former Fiji national coach Gurjit Singh will be the team’s technical advisor.

The USA All Stars are in Group A with defending champions Ba, Labasa, Auckland All Stars and AUFFI All Stars.

They will face Labasa in their opening match at 6.45pm next Wednesday.

USA All Stars squad– Goalkeepers: Damon Prasad, Jeremy Zielinkski; Defenders: Sheldon Prasad, Yashpreet Singh, Shaan Sharma, Christopher Grey, Hussaini Khan, Richard Rokodi-Phelps, Peter Ravitisai, Kris Naicker, Zach Shankar, Shahil Khan; Midfielders: Alex Vedamanikam, Rylan Sangha, Arjay Narayan, Oliver McFayden, Nathan Gosai; Forwards: Hayden Prasad, Krishen Prasad, Javier Mariona, Josiah Romero, Nikolas Bhan.