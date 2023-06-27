Rawaqa adamant to plug in the gaps

Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa is adamant to plug all the gaps before facing England in their second match of the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship.

Both Fiji and England are yet to notch a win going into the second round, with Rawaqa saying they have put the 46-37 loss to the Junior Wallabies behind them.

“We’ve talked about it, that’s what we trained for,” Rawaqa said.

“We wanted to beat Australia, but the result did not come our way.”

“We need to regroup and look ahead to the other two games in our pool.”

England came off a 34-34 draw with Ireland in their openin g match and Rawaqa wants to address all areas properly before Friday.

“First up is our recovery.”

“We need to look after the boys well and work on our weak points, review our game and look at England’s game.”

“From there, we can gauge ourselves.”

The two sides clash on Friday in Stellenbosch, South Africa at 5am.