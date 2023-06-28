Rawaqa makes one change for England clash

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has made one change to his starting 15 ahead of their second pool match against England in the World Rugby Under-20 World Championships on Friday.

Despite a 46-37 loss against the Junior Wallabies, Rawaqa has kept faith in his starting side.

Bronson Lee switches to the openside wing Manieta Navonovono to start in jersey 11.

On the bench, lock forward Semi Tokitani comes in to replace Waisea Tadulu.

Backline reserve Netava Saukuru has also been given a rest with Zach Kama to don jersey number 21.

The match kicks off at Danie Craven Stadium at 5am on Friday morning.

Fiji team: Moses McGoon, Ratu Kavaia Tagiveitaua, Breyton Legge, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Ratu Timoci Nakalevu, Motikai Murray, Judah Saumaisue, Phillip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Manieta Navonovono, Epeli Waqaicece Nalaga, Maika Tuitubou, Bronson Lee, Ratu Peni Waqalevu.

Reserves: Joeli Nainoca, Sitiveni Tamani, Emosi Natubailagi, Semi Tokitani, Sakenasa Nalasi, Zach Kama, Ratu Frank Ralogaivau, Isikeli Basiyalo.