Wednesday, June 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rawaqa makes one change for England clash

Philip Baselala of Fijian U20 passes the ball against Australia in the opening match of the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship at Danie Craven Stadium in South Africa. Australia won 46-37. Photo courtesy of Oceania Rugby.

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has made one change to his starting 15 ahead of their second pool match against England in the World Rugby Under-20 World Championships on Friday.

Despite a 46-37 loss against the Junior Wallabies, Rawaqa has kept faith in his starting side.

Bronson Lee switches to the openside wing Manieta Navonovono to start in jersey 11.

On the bench, lock forward Semi Tokitani comes in to replace Waisea Tadulu.

Backline reserve Netava Saukuru has also been given a rest with Zach Kama to don jersey number 21.

The match kicks off at Danie Craven Stadium at 5am on Friday morning.

Fiji team: Moses McGoon, Ratu Kavaia Tagiveitaua, Breyton Legge, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Ratu Timoci Nakalevu, Motikai Murray, Judah Saumaisue, Phillip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Manieta Navonovono, Epeli Waqaicece Nalaga, Maika Tuitubou, Bronson Lee, Ratu Peni Waqalevu.

Reserves: Joeli Nainoca, Sitiveni Tamani, Emosi Natubailagi, Semi Tokitani, Sakenasa Nalasi, Zach Kama, Ratu Frank Ralogaivau, Isikeli Basiyalo.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from Sa...

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Sa...
Football

Young Kulas through to quarterfinal...

The Digicel Young Kulas defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in their seco...
Netball

Fiji Pearls to enter WCup as underd...

The Fiji Pearls will go in as underdogs to next month’s Netball Wor...
Business

Singh takes up GM role with FCCC

Accomplished General Manager, Pranil Singh has joined the Fijian Co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from...

News
Fuel and L...

Young Kulas through to quarterfi...

Football
The Digice...

Fiji Pearls to enter WCup as und...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Singh takes up GM role with FCCC...

Business
Accomplish...

Vakatale was a pace setter, says...

News
Former Pri...

World Bank project to benefit 60...

News
A new Worl...

Popular News

Ministry to thoroughly investiga...

News
The Minist...

Sivo cited for third dangerous o...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijiana XVs to take field in Dub...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Singh takes up GM role with FCCC...

Business
Accomplish...

Fijian trio held over liquid coc...

News
Israeli Po...

Revived taskforce to address ter...

News
Termites p...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fuel Price
News

Fuel and gas prices to fall from Saturday