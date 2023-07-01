Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rawaqa, Naizal join Suva in transfer window

Suva has strengthened its squad for the remainder of this season by adding two reinforcements.

Joining the Whites camp in the mid-season transfer window are former Labasa, Lautoka, Rewa and national defender Kavaia Rawaqa and former Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri utility forward Mohammed Naizal.

Rawaqa will add depth to the left side of the defence with tons of experience while Naizal could suitably feature in the heart of the midfield to compliment the likes of Ravnesh Karan Singh and Marlon Tahioa.

Meanwhile the transfer window officially closed yesterday.

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
