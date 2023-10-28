RBF Deputy Governor seconded to the IMF

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has announced a two-year secondment of the Deputy Governor, Esala Masitabua, to the International Monetary Fund.

Masitabua will serve as an Advisor in the Southeast Asia Group at the IMF till 2025.

During his secondment to the IMF, four senior RBF executives will rotate into the role of Deputy Governor for a six-month tenure.

Chief Manager Financial System Development Group, Caroline Waqabaca will act as Deputy Governor until April 2024.

RBF said Masitabua has served over 26 years of central banking experience, having held several senior positions at the RBF. In 2005, he was promoted to the role of Chief Manager Currency and Corporate Services before being transferred to the Chief Manager Financial Institutions’ role in 2010.

In April 2013, Masitabua was again provided the opportunity to be exposed to another key oversight role of Chief Manager of Financial Markets, from which, in acknowledgment of all leadership roles that he held throughout the years, he was promoted to his current position of Deputy Governor in 2018.

Masitabua will begin his new role with the International Monetary Fund next month.