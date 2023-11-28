Reappointment is politically motivated: Fong

The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Staff Association claims the decision of the USP Council to reappoint Professor Pal Ahluwalia as the Vice Chancellor and President of the university was politically motivated.

Association President Elizabeth Fong told FijiLive that the Council should make decisions that more educational oriented when it comes to the affairs of the institution.

13 members voted in favour of Prof Ahluwalia during the second day of the 96 Council meeting at the Laucala Campus in Suva today while 10 voted against him in a ballot.

Fong said the FijiFirst Government was always interfering and playing politics and this is the nature of all Governments in the USP Council and there is an element of politics that is being played.

“The Fiji Government is a major player and has five voting rights in the Council. In playing cards, five votes mean that you have a good hand in who is being chosen to lead the University.”

Fong said, from the 13 that voted for the re-appointment of Prof Ahluwalia, four came with the condition that the Vice-Chancellor has to meet.

She said the condition is that the Vice-Chancellor relocates and operates from Suva.

Meanwhile a planned silent protest which was to take place outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office this afternoon has been postponed to tomorrow due to bad weather.