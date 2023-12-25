Reflect and make personal commitments: President

His excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is reminding all Fijians that this Christmas season is giving everyone the opportunity to reflect on their lives and make personal commitments

In his national address, the President said 2023 has been a year of challenge, sacrifice and triumph for all Fijians as the nation went through a transition period in terms of governance.

He said Fiji stood with its fellow Pacific Islanders in calling on the world to ensure global warming does not exceed the 1.5°C target and despite being a small and vulnerable nation, the country stamped its mark on the international arena by reaching out to both traditional and non-traditional partners to strengthen existing ties and forge new ones.

Ratu Wiliame said the Government is caring for the less fortunate and the vulnerable.

“For instance, our national budget promises to reduce overall costs of goods and services for the benefit of ordinary citizens. And it continues to focus on health and education, the development of infrastructure and among other things.”

“It will allow all of us to do more to improve the overall socio-economic status of our people.”

He said Christmas is also a good time to reflect on what has transpired, learn from the shortfalls and make commitments to be a better person.

“It is also time to reach out to the less fortunate, whether it is through sharing, giving, visiting, healing, talking or just praying for someone.”