Release of coup prisoners was expected: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says the release coup prisoners was to be expected under a Government led by Sitiveni Rabuka who set the coup culture rolling by executing Fiji’s first coup on 14 May 1987.

In a statement, the FLP Leader said the Prime Minister had foreshadowed the release of George Speight and other coup convicts in a political rally at the Nasinu Primary School, just before the General Election.

He highlighted that the release of these convicts was a campaign promise by the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

He said steps to release the political prisoners were taken up as early as January this year through the process of appointing a Mercy Commission.

“The prisoners have served very long sentences and are showing remorse for their treasonous acts.”

“I hope they will assist the Truth and Reconciliation Commission when it is set up to establish the truth of the events leading to the 2000 coup and the real faces behind it.”

Chaudhry was the Prime Minister in 2000, when the takeover of his Government happened.