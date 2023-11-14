Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Remain vigilant and cautious at all times: Police

The Fiji Police Force is again advising Fijians to continue being safe, listen to advisories and take all necessary precautionary measures as the Fiji Group braces itself against Tropical Cyclone Mal.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, ACP Livai Driu says with the Fiji Meteorological Service indicating that the cyclone may begin to have an impact on the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups from later today, and Viti Levu from later this afternoon, with most of the destructive winds expected tonight, Fijians must remain vigilant and cautious at all times.

ACP Driu said the advisories from the weather office and Fiji NDMO should assist Fijians in making decisions for the sake of their safety, and is urging people to act ahead of time while there is still daylight.

ACP Driu is again calling for the strict supervision of children, stressing, this is not the time for children to be playing outdoors or swimming.

Police officers continue to monitor the situation, with Divisional Standby teams activated to assist when the need arises.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
