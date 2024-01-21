Sunday, January 21, 2024
Rere to make Series debut in Perth

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has named Nagadoa villager Ropate Rere in his 13-member team for this weekend’s Perth 7s in Australia.

The 23-year-old Bua native from Dama who won a gold medal with the Fiji 7s team in the Pacific Games will make his Series debut after being consistent and impressive in the Coral Coast 7s.

Gollings has also recalled Josua Vakurunabili, Ponipate Loganimasi and Suliano Volivoli in the team while pivot Waisea Nacuqu also returns after recovering from injury.

Notable exclusions are Manueli Maisamoa, Filipe Sauturaga and Iowane Teba while Napolioni Bolaca continues to miss out despite returning to full training programme.

Fiji 7s squad- Josese Batirerega, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Jeremaia Matana, Joseva Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu, Ponipate Loganimasi, Kaminieli Rasaku, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Ropate Rere, Suliano Volivoli, Josua Vakurunabili.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
