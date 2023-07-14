Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is calling on businesses employing migrant workers to respect their human rights and to be mindful of the laws against forced labour, human trafficking, and exploitation.

HRADC chair Pravesh Sharma said migrant workers employed in Fiji have the right to work in an environment free of human rights abuses.

“In 2019, Fiji ratified the international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.”

“The convention defines “migrant worker” as a person who is to be engaged, is engaged or has been engaged in a remunerated activity in a State of which he or she is not a national.”

Sharma said the HRADC continues to receive complaints of alleged exploitations, human rights abuses and violations faced by migrant workers.

“These migrant workers lack knowledge about labour laws and how to access justice. They also lack a social support system.”

“Some migrant workers also fall victim to deceptive recruitment practices. The HRADC has been informed by some migrant workers that they had to either obtain bank loans or sell their properties to pay recruiters to secure employment contracts, work permits and air tickets to come to Fiji in the hope of improving their families’ living conditions back home through remittance.”

“There are, however, safeguards and legal protections available under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, Employment Relations Act 2007, Crimes Act 2009 and under International human rights laws to protect the rights of all workers in Fiji including migrant workers.”

“Workers facing human rights abuses are entitled to report their grievances to the HRADC,” he added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met ...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare...
Business

Saune appointed FNPF’s chief ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of N...
News

12 consequential bills passed

Parliament has passed the 12 consequential bills and as convention,...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Saune appointed FNPF’s chi...

Business
The Fiji N...

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentin...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Nand sworn in as Opposition MP

News
Sachida Na...

Popular News

Ambassador Seam ends term as EU ...

News
The Outgoi...

NFA yet to issue report on Vatuw...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Road closed to allow for repairs...

News
The Fiji R...

T/Naitasiri trio on one match su...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Montoya grabs double in Warriors...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Nalaubu’s strike pushes Lautoka ...

Football
A late win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled