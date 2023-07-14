Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is calling on businesses employing migrant workers to respect their human rights and to be mindful of the laws against forced labour, human trafficking, and exploitation.

HRADC chair Pravesh Sharma said migrant workers employed in Fiji have the right to work in an environment free of human rights abuses.

“In 2019, Fiji ratified the international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.”

“The convention defines “migrant worker” as a person who is to be engaged, is engaged or has been engaged in a remunerated activity in a State of which he or she is not a national.”

Sharma said the HRADC continues to receive complaints of alleged exploitations, human rights abuses and violations faced by migrant workers.

“These migrant workers lack knowledge about labour laws and how to access justice. They also lack a social support system.”

“Some migrant workers also fall victim to deceptive recruitment practices. The HRADC has been informed by some migrant workers that they had to either obtain bank loans or sell their properties to pay recruiters to secure employment contracts, work permits and air tickets to come to Fiji in the hope of improving their families’ living conditions back home through remittance.”

“There are, however, safeguards and legal protections available under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, Employment Relations Act 2007, Crimes Act 2009 and under International human rights laws to protect the rights of all workers in Fiji including migrant workers.”

“Workers facing human rights abuses are entitled to report their grievances to the HRADC,” he added.