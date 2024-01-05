Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: Minister

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations is reminding all employers of the restoration of 18 per cent FNPF contribution by employers and employees with immediate effect.

In a statement, Minister Responsible Agni Deo Singh said this is part of the Government’s commitment in restoring workers’ rights, highlighted in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Singh said all workers are to monitor and ensure that deductions are being made to their FNPF accounts as required,” emphasized Minister Singh.

“If not implemented, workers are advised to report the matter to any nearest FNPF Office nationwide.”

The Minister has reiterated that the reduction in rate was due to COVID-19 and the full restoration to 18 per cent was to ensure that retirement benefits through FNPF are adequate.