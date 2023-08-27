Review Committee to be established soon: Vasu

The Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu called on the Naitasiri Province to make complete use of the forthcoming Strategic Review of the i-Taukei Administration, once the Review Committee is established.

Speaking at the Provincial Council Meeting, Vasu said that the assessment of the i-Taukei administration has been significantly delayed, given that the Act was put into effect 93 years ago.

Vasu said that it is in the best interest and essential to conduct this assessment at this moment to assist the i-Taukei community in progressing within the context of the contemporary era we find ourselves in.

“These reviews will focus on the structure and functions of the i-Taukei Administration, the i-Taukei Lands and Fisheries Commission, i-Taukei Land Trust Board. These three institutions come under the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs and are crucial to the i-Taukei people.”

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs says that this exercise is underpinned by a foundation of essential principles.

He said the concept of sustainability will take center stage, with a strong emphasis on all institutions, projects, or programs delivering tangible and measurable returns, be they financial or social in nature. Secondly, a robust sense of accountability will be upheld, necessitating meticulous governance practices and clearly defined qualifications for trustees and other designated roles.

“Inclusiveness will also be a key theme, advocating for the active involvement of women and youth in the realm of development and lastly, the principle of future preservation will be prioritised, aiming to safeguard certain benefits for the well-being of generations to come, a facet that encompasses the responsible creation and management of wealth.”

Last month, Cabinet endorsed the review of the three institutions and will be coordinated by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs.