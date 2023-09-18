Monday, September 18, 2023
Review of Humanitarian Policy begins

Work on the review of Fiji’s National Humanitarian Policy (NHP) has commenced.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is currently convening a two-day consultation workshop with national humanitarian actors and stakeholders in the disaster space as part of our progressive work towards the review of this important national document.

In opening the workshop in Suva today, Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Jovesa Vocea called on all participants to don their humanitarian hats and work collaboratively towards the formulation of an inclusive, participatory, and holistic Policy.

“This Policy should cater to the needs and aspirations of both the humanitarian actors in Fiji and the communities we tirelessly serve,” Vocea stated.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
