Review of Medical Act underway

The Ministry of Health says the taskforce that is engaged on the review of the Medical and Dental Practitioner Act 2010, is taking the hands on task to address the issues that have been highlighted in the implementation and application of the Act.

Speaking at the Fiji Medical and Dental Council Strategic Planning and the Medical and Dental Practitioner Act Review Consultation, Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said that since its enactment, the Act which primarily provides for the registration and licensing of medical and dental practitioners and students in Fiji, and secondly the regulation of the provision of medical and dental treatment and the conduct by the practitioners who provide medical and dental treatment have undergone amendments in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Dr Lalabalavu said a holistic look at the Act is now needed, hence the need for the review.

He said he has received feedback and complaints from practitioners who feel that their concerns and issues have not been adequately addressed under the various provisions of the Act.

“I note that your review and deliberations today and over the next few weeks will also target specific areas of the Act such as the Registration and Licensing Fee structure, Temporary Registration, composition of Council members, and areas of conflict in the implementation of the Act by the Council.”

“As Minister for Health and Medical Services and a GP, I am fully supportive of this review process. I also wish to encourage wider consultation, and in particular listening to the views of the younger members of our profession and those who serve in rural and remote communities.”

Dr Lalabalavu added that the Minister looks forward to a revised legislation that is robust, responsive, and fair to all members of our profession irrespective of the duration and location of their practice, and the unique challenges they face each day in delivering health service to the people of Fiji.