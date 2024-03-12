Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Review position on Israeli-Hamas conflict: Radrodro

The former Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro called on the Government to review its position concerning the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Radrodro said Fiji must prioritise the lives of our men and women serving as peacekeepers in predominantly the Middle East – and retain our global recognition as peacekeepers promoting global peace.

The Government backbencher said this is to retain the philosophy of friends to all and enemies to none.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji’s stance on the matter is constantly reviewed, depending on how the situation progresses in the Middle East.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

President briefed on Multi-Ethni...

News
His Excell...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Ruling overturned, ex PM and Qil...

News
Acting Chi...

Seruiratu calls on PM to conside...

News
The Leader...

Naitasiri vs Nadi clash postpone...

Rugby
The Skippe...

Drua posts back to back home win...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: