Review position on Israeli-Hamas conflict: Radrodro

The former Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro called on the Government to review its position concerning the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Radrodro said Fiji must prioritise the lives of our men and women serving as peacekeepers in predominantly the Middle East – and retain our global recognition as peacekeepers promoting global peace.

The Government backbencher said this is to retain the philosophy of friends to all and enemies to none.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji’s stance on the matter is constantly reviewed, depending on how the situation progresses in the Middle East.