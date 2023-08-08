Tuesday, August 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

The Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants tournament is setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating opener, with Rewa facing off against their traditional rivals, Suva.

Madhwan Goundar, a pivotal figure for the Delta Tigers, shared insights into the team’s current mindset and preparation.

“Our preparations have been intense and fruitful. The coach has emphasized our fitness and tactical play, ensuring we bring our best to the tournament.”

He further acknowledged challenges faced during training, particularly with ground conditions, but remained positive about the team’s commitment.

“Regardless of the hurdles, the entire team is giving its all to ensure we’re match-ready for BOG,” said Goundar.

The Roderick Singh coached side find themselves in Group B alongside Suva, Ba, and the defending champions, Labasa.

This group promises some thrilling matches, considering the caliber of the teams involved.

Nazeel Buksh, the President of Rewa, weighed in on the significance of the opening match against Suva.

“They’re our traditional rivals. Every time we face off, it’s always a passionate contest. Given that this is the first time Rewa and Suva are opening a tournament, and both teams being in the top 3, the stakes couldn’t be higher. We’re strategizing and gearing up for what we believe will be a memorable match,” said Buksh.

The clash will take place at Prince Charles Park this Friday, scheduled for a 1.30 pm kick-off.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New Australian High Commissioner ar...

Newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald...
News

WFP commits to inclusivity promotio...

The World Food Programme (WFP) will continue its support to Governm...
2023 Battle of Giants

BOG tickets to go on sale from Wed

The ticket pre-sale for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle...
NRL

Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

Australian born-Fijian five-eighth Losana Lutu is in doubt to featu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New Australian High Commissioner...

News
Newly appo...

WFP commits to inclusivity promo...

News
The World ...

BOG tickets to go on sale from W...

2023 Battle of Giants
The ticket...

Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

NRL
Australian...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

Blues aim to win BOG after six y...

2023 Battle of Giants
Lautoka Pr...

Popular News

Cabinet approves changes to fire...

News
Cabinet ha...

Japan pair ready to face the Fly...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Cokanasiga axed from England’s W...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

$10k boost for Delta Tigers

2023 Battle of Giants
Last seaso...

Vakatawa to make return to inter...

Rugby
Former Fra...

HART residents applaud hospital&...

News
Two reside...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New Australian High Commissioner arrives