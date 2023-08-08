Rewa gears up for BOG opener

The Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants tournament is setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating opener, with Rewa facing off against their traditional rivals, Suva.

Madhwan Goundar, a pivotal figure for the Delta Tigers, shared insights into the team’s current mindset and preparation.

“Our preparations have been intense and fruitful. The coach has emphasized our fitness and tactical play, ensuring we bring our best to the tournament.”

He further acknowledged challenges faced during training, particularly with ground conditions, but remained positive about the team’s commitment.

“Regardless of the hurdles, the entire team is giving its all to ensure we’re match-ready for BOG,” said Goundar.

The Roderick Singh coached side find themselves in Group B alongside Suva, Ba, and the defending champions, Labasa.

This group promises some thrilling matches, considering the caliber of the teams involved.

Nazeel Buksh, the President of Rewa, weighed in on the significance of the opening match against Suva.

“They’re our traditional rivals. Every time we face off, it’s always a passionate contest. Given that this is the first time Rewa and Suva are opening a tournament, and both teams being in the top 3, the stakes couldn’t be higher. We’re strategizing and gearing up for what we believe will be a memorable match,” said Buksh.

The clash will take place at Prince Charles Park this Friday, scheduled for a 1.30 pm kick-off.