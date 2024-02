The Delta Tigers find itself in a challenging 2024 OFC Champions League group, following its qualification yesterday.

The team is set to compete against teams from New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

Their campaign kicks off on May 11th against New Zealand, followed by a match against Solomon Islands on May 14th, and concludes with PNG on May 17th.

Meanwhile, Group B features teams from Tahiti, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and an additional qualifier yet to be announced.