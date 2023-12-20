RFMF must uphold values and standards: Kalouniwai

The Commander Republic of Fiji Military Force Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says upholding its institutional values and standards would greatly impact the future of the RFMF, complement its obligations to the people of Fiji.

Maj Gen Kalouniwai made the comments while delivering his 2023 closing address at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks this morning.

He acknowledged the officers, men and women of the RFMF for remaining steadfast in their roles and responsibilities despite the changes in situations within the year.

The Commander RFMF said that this has been a remarkable year for the institution and acknowledged the unwavering support of each individual as changes transpired in the RFMF.

“It is because of your loyalty and dedication towards this institution, we can continue building a stronger RFMF for tomorrow and an RFMF that proudly understands its place in a democratic society,” he said.

“As members of the RFMF, we bear a tremendous responsibility to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of our people. We must remain committed to upholding the principles of freedom, democracy and justice to guide our actions with the utmost respect for the rights and dignity of every individual.”

In addition to this, Maj-Gen Kalouniwai also expressed gratitude to the families of the troops, acknowledging their unwavering support in fulfilling their duties and standing steadfast by them in the face of the challenges encountered during the year.

He urged them to enjoy the Christmas break with their families and to be prepared for the next year.

The event featured the celebration of the junior ranks bracket, during which officers, warrant officers, and senior non-commissioned officers took the opportunity to express gratitude to junior non-commissioned officers for their dedicated work by serving them food and beverages.