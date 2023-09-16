RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex Cartwheel

Commander Joint Task Force Command (CJTFC) Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Manoa Driuvakamaka Gadai has confirmed that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) will participate in the 2023 Ex Cartwheel.

While officiating at the Exercise Cartwheel 2023 at the Regional UN HADR and UN Peacekeeping School in Blackrock Camp, Nadi, Brig Gadai a total of five countries including the US Army, British Force, the Royal Australian Armed Forces and the New Zealand Defence Forces.

The Ex Cartwheel is a multidimensional inter-military training exercise between the RFMF and the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, and the British Forces.

It is designed to build military readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training level.

“I strongly believe that Ex Cartwheel will provide us with a unique opportunity to enhance our interoperability, refine our contingencies plans, strategies, proactive measures, and build our invaluable relationship that will endure beyond this exercise,” Brig Gen Gadai said.

“Together we will engage in joint training activities, exchange knowledge and best practices, refine our capabilities across a range of domains, including maritime security, disaster response and humanitarian assistance. By doing so, the aim is to strengthen our collective ability to safeguard our shared values and protect the interest of our respective nations.”

Brig Gen Gadai added that Ex Cartwheel serves as a platform for promoting understanding, fostering trust and nurturing lasting friendships among our military personnel.

“The bonds we forge here will not only enhance our operational effectiveness but will also lay the foundation for future collaborations in times of need. The skills acquired, the lessons learned, and the relationships nurtured here will ripple through our respective organizations, ultimately contributing to a safer, more secure and a stable Pacific region.”

“I certainly hope that we will continue to embrace the spirit of the Ex Cartwheel with enthusiasm, professionalism, and shared determination to overcome challenges. I look forward to our collective efforts in paving the way forward for a brighter and secured future for all nations represented here today” Brig Gen Gadai concluded.

Also present during the parade are US Army Attaché to Fiji Lt Col John Paul Smock, Australian Assistance Defences Advisor Lieutenant Commander Khan Beamount, New Zealand Defence Advisor to Fiji Commander Sarah Bamfield and UK Defence Advisor Lt Col Sophie Waters.