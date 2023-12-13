RFMF traditions and protocols for PM Rabuka at QEB

Commander Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says it has always been the traditions and protocol of the RFMF to host any Prime Minister or Ministers at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

Speaking to the media, Maj-Gen Kalouniwai said this has always been the normal protocols with the Honour Guards, the organisation briefs at the Strategic Headquarters, Navy Headquarters and at the Land Forces Headquarters at Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

The Commander has also confirmed that the RFMF had extended an invitation for an official visit for the Prime Minister, tomorrow.

It is expected that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his delegation will present a Matanigasau (traditional apology) to senior officers tomorrow.

The Prime Minister has indicated that the invitation has also been extended to the other Members of Parliament too.

The official visit was earlier postponed after the Prime Minister needed to recuperate, after he had returned from High-Level Meetings at the Annual United Nations Climate Conference Meetings in Dubai, last week.