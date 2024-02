Tavua-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa has retained his place in New Zealand’s squad for Vancouver and Los Angeles 7s.

Rokolisoa, who was nominated for World Rugby 7s Player of the Year for 2023, has been a consistent performer for the All Blacks 7s.

Andrew Knewstubb has also been named in the team, ending his 2-year wait after coming back from multiple injuries.

Amanaki Nicole and Roderick Solo are also returning for the first time this season.