Rooster chicken put price freeze on whole bird chicken

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, in a collaborative effort with multiple stakeholder together with Rooster Poultry, have voluntarily agreed to uphold its prices for whole bird chicken until the New Year.

In a statement, FCCC said this voluntary commitment aims to ease the financial strain on consumers across Fiji as part of this initiative, Rooster Poultry has extended special offers on their supermarket products from Christmas through the New Year period.

FCCC highlighted that its dedication to engage with additional market stakeholders to foster similar initiatives to maintain the prices of selected Rooster chicken whole birds in supermarkets, ensuring stability in the current recommended retail prices.

The FCCC said the success of this initiative with Rooster Poultry demonstrates how working together can lead to beneficial outcomes for both consumers and the market.

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said it is a win-win situation that respects both consumer welfare and fair market competition.

He commended Rooster Poultry for their commendable decision to freeze prices.

Prof Prasad said their willingness to step up and support this initiative sets a positive example for other market players.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, said he is delighted to see the fruitful results of their collaborative efforts in this initiative.

Kamikamica said partnerships between the government, FCCC, and stakeholders like Rooster Poultry underscores their commitment to fostering an environment where trade, co-operation, and communication converge for the greater good of our communities.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, said their goal is to ensure that Fijian families have access to affordable chicken options, especially when household budgets are stretched during this time of year.

Abraham said they appreciate Rooster Chicken’s cooperation in this endeavour and hope to see similar consideration from other suppliers.

He said it is imperative to clarify that this initiative is not intended to endorse or promote any specific brand.

He said its purpose is to assist consumers by offering special relief measures, considering that chicken is among the most consumed items during this festive season.